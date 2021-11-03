Wilmington’s Grace Street closed for emergency water repairs

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A portion of Grace Street near downtown Wilmington is temporarily closed while crews complete an emergency repair to a CFPUA water main.

The westbound lane of the 1600 block of Grace Street, between North 16th Street and North 17th Street, is closed to all through-traffic. Local traffic will still be allowed.

Westbound traffic from Princess Place Drive should detour around the closure via Rankin Street to North 16th Street.

The closure is effective immediately and is expected to remain in place until 8 p.m. on Wednesday.