Bladen County deputy indicted on assault charge

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Bladen County sheriff’s deputy has resigned after being indicted on an assault charge.

A Grand Jury indicted Michael Hal Shaw, II of Elizabethtown. He’s charged with Assault with Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury.

Shaw is accused of assaulting a man with a large aluminum flashlight around October 8. Shaw was on duty with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office when the assault allegedly happened.

Because Shaw is a deputy with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office investigated the assault. Their findings were presented to the Bladen County Grand Jury.

The Grand Jury charged Shaw. He was arrested and placed under a $100,000 bond.

Shaw posted bail and was released.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office said Shaw turned in his resignation after he was charged.

His next court appearance will be in Bladen County on November 29.