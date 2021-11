WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Garden Club is taking applications for the 2022 Cape Fear Garden Tour.

Ambassadors replace the Azalea Belles of previous festivals and will represent the club on the garden tour and at events around town during the Azalea Festival.

If you are a New Hanover County high school senior or junior you must apply to be an Ambassador.

For more information and to apply click here.