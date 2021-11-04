Columbus County Commissioners seek additional $3.4M for school construction

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — On Thursday the Columbus County Board of Commissioners held an emergency meeting to discuss additional funding needed for school construction.
The board voted to ask the US Department of Agriculture for an increased loan for the Tabor City School project.
The board requested an additional $3.4 million from the USDA.
According to Columbus County Schools spokesman Kelly Jones, bids for the project came in higher than expected due to an increased cost in construction materials.
The approval process could take 45 to 60 days.