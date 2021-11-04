ILM names new airport director

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Airport Authority Board has selected the new airport director of Wilmington International Airport.

Jeffrey Bourk will begin in this new role on January 3, 2022. The authority board received more than 100 applications during their nationwide search.

According to a news release, Bourk has 25 years in airport business and operations management.

“He has a proven track record of working with economic development partners that will help grow our business park, and he is skilled in team building and fostering a caring and motivated culture,” said Airport Authority Chairman Donna Girardot. “The Airport Authority members all feel that Mr. Bourk’s strategic approach, new synergy, and career aviation knowledge will help ILM grow to heightened levels of excellence and we look forward to working with him.”

Bourk has served as the Executive Director of Branson Airport in Hollister, MO for 14 years.

“I am excited for this new opportunity to move my family to Wilmington, to get to know the community and serve in this role as Airport Director with the great team ILM has in place,” said Bourk. “The airport is experiencing a lot of exciting new changes, with the terminal expansion, increased activity in the business park, and the addition of several new, non-stop flights.”

Bourk will receive a three-year contract. He replaces Julie Wilsey, who was suddenly fired in June after working at ILM for more than two decades in various roles.