Kids 5 and up can now get their COVID-19 vaccine in New Hanover Co.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Following approval from the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and the FDA, New Hanover County Department of Health and Human Services is now administering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5-11.

“We are excited to be able to offer this service to our families because we know many have been anxiously awaiting the opportunity to protect their children from COVID-19,” said Assistant Public Health Director Carla Turner. “Just like the adult Pfizer dose, the pediatric dose of the vaccine has been tested through clinical trials to verify its safety and effectiveness. Children can get the shot in their arm or leg, and the dose is smaller than what is provided to adults. We strongly encourage everyone with eligible children to do your research, talk with your healthcare provider, and sign up for an appointment as soon as possible to get them vaccinated.”

Numerous local healthcare providers are able to administer the pediatric vaccine, and a list can be found at ncdhhs.gov. The site also includes helpful information for parents about the vaccine’s safety and more.

New Hanover County HHS is administering the pediatric vaccines at both the Independence Mall site at 3500 Oleander Drive and the Public Health Clinic at 1650 Greenfield Street Monday through Friday.

At the site in Independence Mall, one mother said she was there to get her two nine-year-olds vaccinated. Kim Stanley said she has been homeschooling her children since the pandemic began. Her sons, Jayce and Jhett, said they feel much safer now that they’ve gotten their first dose.

“We were both nervous but when it happened, we were like it’s done, it’s over with. We got this,” Jayce said.

WWAY asked why they were most excited to get their vaccine.

“So we can go see my grandma for the first time in a long while,” Jayce said.

Appointments can be scheduled by visiting TakeMyShot.nc.gov and are strongly encouraged for all types of COVID vaccines (pediatric, adult, and boosters) currently being offered. Walk-ups are also accepted at both locations and vaccines will be administered based on availability.

If you are a parent/guardian making an appointment for a pediatric vaccine, please put your child’s information into the appointment system, not your own information. Parental consent is also required at the time of vaccination.

Like the adult Pfizer vaccine, the pediatric Pfizer COVID vaccine must be administered in two doses. The second dose cannot be administered until at least 21 days have passed since the first shot.

Below are vaccine clinic hours and locations: