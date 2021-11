PENDER, N.C. (WWAY) – The Patriots are already on to the second round of the playoffs.

According to Pender County Schools, due to COVID-19 issues with Lejuene, The Pender Patriots will automatically advance to the second round of the 1A Playoffs.

- Advertisement -

This is the second game COVID-19 issues has affected with the Patriots. Ealier this year, they were forced to cancel their matchup with Wallace Rose Hill.

They will play the winner of West Columbus/Bertie on November 12th.