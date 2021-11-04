Pender County to start offering Covid-19 vaccine to children

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Health Department will being offering the Pfizer pediatric vaccine on Friday.

Children ages 5 to 11 can receive the shot at the Pender County Health Department in Burgaw at 803 S. Walker St and at the Hampstead Annex at 15060 US Hwy 17.

The vaccine will be available Mondays through Fridays from 8 – 11 a.m. and 1 – 4 p.m.

Everyone ages 5 and older can receive a free Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, even if they don’t have health insurance and regardless of their immigration status.

The Food and Drug Administration has authorized a lower dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children in the 5 to 11 age group, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend children get the vaccine to protect against serious illness and help keep them healthy.

According to the NC Department Health and Human Services, during the most recent surge, pediatric cases of COVID-19 rose by about 240% in the United States, demonstrating a need to protect children from the disease. The state says results from clinical trials that began in March 2021 showed the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was safe and effective to protect children ages 5–11 from COVID-19.