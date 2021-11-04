‘The House that Gordy Built: A Tribute to the Motown Greats’ hits Thalian stage Friday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — You heard it through the grapevine: ‘The House that Gordy Built: A Tribute to the Motown Greats’ is bringing the timeless tunes of the Motown era to Wilmington November 5.

Three shows over the weekend will celebrate the sounds of the 60s and 70s that came out of Detroit’s Motor City. It is a tribute to the legacy of black music that has stood the test of time. With over 32 familiar soul and R&B hits, from artists such as the Supremes, the Temptations, and Martha and the Vandellas, you’re sure to leave the theater humming your favorite tunes.

Shows are Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm, and Sunday at 3:00pm. For more information and tickets click here.