Art auction being held at the Battleship North Carolina to help with veteran suicide

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The USS North Carolina is hosting an art auction Saturday to raise money and awareness for veterans and their families struggling with suicide.

The auction runs from 10:00 am until 5:00 pm.

100 percent of the proceeds go toward helping veterans, with admission to the battleship being free if you are attending the event.

‘Save a Vet Now’ founder Tony Vivaldi says he hopes to see a big turnout to help improve veterans’ lives.

“In my mind, it’s time for us to step up and start thinking about prevention,” Vivaldi said. “The only way we can do that is fill the coffers of organizations like mine and various veteran outreach programs. So we can get treatment for these veterans.”