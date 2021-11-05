Demolition to begin on New Hanover County bridge

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Demolition to replace a damaged New Hanover County bridge is set to begin next week.

On Monday, crews will begin work on the bridge on Castle Hayne Road over Smith Creek. Construction will begin once the bridge is demolished.

The new bridge will be 263 feet long and 42 feet wide with one lane in each direction.

NCDOT awarded the contract for $3.8 million. Construction is expected to be complete in fall of 2023.

A container truck hit the previous steel truss bridge on May 21. The bridge was permanently closed after an inspection.

Drivers should continue to use N.C. 133 and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway as a detour.