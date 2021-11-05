Ho! Ho! Ho! Southport Shop With A Cop kicks off!

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The Southport Police Department is continuing the tradition of spreading Christmas cheer with it’s annual Shop With A Cop.

It is currently accepting donations to help needy children and senior citizens in the area.

Police Chief Todd Coring says “It is a great program worth giving to. The smiles on the faces of those who benefit will melt your heart.” He adds that the police department “loves being able to help during the holidays.”

Last year the force helped 145 children and 20 senior citizens.

Cash donations are being taken as well as applications for those who need help. Applications for help are being accepted until December 9.

If you would like to help click here.