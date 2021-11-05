Neighbors speak after elderly man was killed in home burglary

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A murder during a home break-in in New Hanover County is now under investigation, with a 19-year-old man behind bars and an 84-year-old man dead.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Gary Sikes III is the suspect who broke into Edwin Boyer’s home yesterday morning. He allegedly stabbed the man to death, and stole his car.

Investigators with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office say 84-year old Edwin Boyer woke up while 19-year-old Gary Sikes III was stealing Items from his home on Selkirk Court, the two got into a fight and Sikes allegedly stabbed him several times.

That same day, deputies responded to a call for a suspicious vehicle located in the same neighborhood, less than 5 minutes away from the victims home. It was Boyer’s vehicle.

Detectives discovered Sikes was driving that vehicle earlier in the day, and was cited for passing a stopped school bus.

Boyer’s next door neighbors said he was a nice man, and a kind neighbor.

“He was a really nice gentleman, and he always made us, like I said we just moved in, so he was very friendly and very welcoming to us in the neighborhood, and us being three girls, he made us feel safe,” said Alexis Nyborg, neighbor.

“Mr. Ed was a great neighbor and just from the beginning, he gave us a tour of his house, and I got to see all of his collections, and just see what really was important to him, and we would weekly just wave at him or see him,” said Lavonda Long, neighbor.

Neighbors Christina Nguyen & Alexis Nyborg said they are shocked a crime like this happened in their neighborhood.

“We talked about it before. We thought because we’re so deep into the neighborhood and like driving by you know, it just seems like –you know, very like safe and ‘suburban’. I guess that the likelihood of anything like that happening would be like very low,” said Christina Nguyen, neighbor.

“We never probably imagined something like this,” said Nyborg.

Neighbor Lavonda Long said she is glad a suspect has been arrested in this crime, feeling somewhat at ease.

“That definitely is reassuring to know that justice will be served, and we are praying for the best outcome with that,” said Long.

Sikes appeared in court Friday morning and has been charged with first degree murder, first degree burglary, and first degree felony larceny. He is being held with no bond, and his next court date is December 2.