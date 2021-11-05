Sheriff’s Office reports a rise in catalytic converter thefts across Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a large number of catalytic converters stolen, citing their increasing value as the driving force in the rising number of thefts.

Police say the best way to keep yours from being stolen is to park in a garage or well-lit area.

The are also advising you to register your catalytic converter on the Brunswick County Sheriff Office’s website.

Your mechanic should be able to get the converter’s number for you.

A mechanic with Intercoastal Car Care Center in Leland says there is a key way to attempt to dissuade a thief.

“If you can afford to put a camera up, they’re everywhere now,” Intercoastal GM Kevin Hern said. “But they’re still brave enough to crawl under a car to get something they need.”

Hern says it only takes a few minutes for someone to steal your converter.