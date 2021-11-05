Southeast NC Veterans Day Parade to feature bands and information fair at Riverfront Park

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of veterans and their families will be in downtown Wilmington Saturday morning for the 4th Annual Southeast North Carolina Veterans Day Parade.

The parade starts 11 a.m. along Third Street ending at Third and Market Streets.

Third Street from North Front Street to Dock Street will be closed to vehicle traffic starting at 9:30 a.m. and until about 12:30 p.m. The closure also will affect traffic on some side streets along the parade route.

A celebration and information fair will be taking place at Live Oak Bank Pavilion in Riverfront Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The 208th Army Band and a local band called “The Clams” will perform on the Live Oak Pavilion stage.

Several food trucks will be there including Mission BBQ, P.T.’s Olde Fashioned Grille, Trolly Stop Grill & Catering and Sunset Slush of Wilmington will serve treats.

A number of vendors and information booths will be taking part. Anyone interested in taking part in the celebration and information fair should contact Si Cantwell at 910-742-1998 or si.cantwell@gmail.com.