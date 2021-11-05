This flu season doctors say less people are getting flu shots

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After seeing less cases of the flu this past year in comparison to previous years, health officials say less people are coming in to get their flu shots this season.

Dr. Paul Kamitsuka with Wilmington Health says there is a concern this season of a spike in flu cases.

It’s because fewer people are wearing masks and fewer are getting flu shots.

Kamitsuka says COVID-19 is still a threat to public health, and some flu symptoms resemble coronavirus, which could lead to more cases if people can’t tell the difference.

“We’re all expecting that we will see flu season again, and this season could be a significant or severe flu season, and we really need to get people vaccinated against the influenza, because that’s the best way to protect against flu,” said Dr. Paul Kamitsuka, Wilmington Health infectious disease physician.

Kamitsuka adds that you can get COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots at the same time.