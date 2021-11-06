8th annual Roger’s Wish project holds distribution day

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WWAY) – The 8th annual Roger’s Wish community drive concluded with a distribution day that took place Friday at the Bladen County Public Library.

During the month of October, the project takes donations of new or gently used blankets and sleeping bags from several donations locations in Elizabethtown.

The project is named after Roger Grunder, one of the founders of the collection drive who passed away in 2013. The drive keeps his mission alive of helping people stay warm during the winter.

Since its inception in 2013, the project has collected and distributed more than 1,100 blankets and sleeping bags in Bladen county. Organizers say some of the donations in recent years have come from as far as New York and Florida.