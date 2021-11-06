Air Force JROTC cadets place flags at veterans’ graves

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —A group of high school students placed flags at the graves of veterans in a local cemetery on Saturday, honoring and remembering them.

Nearly fifty JROTC cadets placed hundreds of American flags at the graves of veterans buried in Oakdale Cemetery.

This annual community service project has been a tradition for Laney’s JROTC cadets for more than a decade.

One Cadet in Laney High School’s Air Force JROTC and their Instructor said this is one of their favorite community service projects to complete.

“It’s important I think to celebrate both veterans who are here, and who have gone before us, coming out here to the cemetery and reflecting,” said Samantha Carpenter, AFJROTC deputy group commander.

“The cadets leave this inspired, they leave this with a sense of pride in the service of these veterans, and it’s been really a life changer for them,” said Col. Harrison Smith, Senior Instructor.

Cadets also picked up old and weathered flags on graves, that will be retired at a later date, and replaced them with new ones.