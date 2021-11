SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WWAY) – Crews responded to a structure fire at a residence Saturday morning on the 800 block of Clarendon Avenue.

According to Southport Fire Department Facebook, several fire crews responded to the fire. BEMC, the Red Cross and Southport Police also assisted at the scene. There were no injuries.

No reports on the amount of damage or cause of the fire at this time.