Dozens of pumpkins blown up to raise money for Brunswick Town Historic Site

BRUNSWICK TOWN, NC (WWAY) — Dozens of people gathered at the Brunswick Town/Fort Anderson State Historic Site today, disposing of their Halloween pumpkins in a fun and unique way.

‘The Great Pumpkin Blowout’ offered anyone the chance to use Civil War era explosives to send their pumpkins soaring in every direction.

It cost $10 per pumpkin, but each person got to push the denotator button themselves.

The money raised goes towards funding educational programs at the historic site, to keep the history alive.

“It’s a chance for people to see how technology during the Civil War was used in the Cape Fear River,” site manager Jim McKee said. “What we’re doing is demonstrating Civil War torpedoes.”

McKee says they have held the fundraiser for the past 5 years, with a bigger turnout each year.