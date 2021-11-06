Spectators gather in downtown Wilmington for the Southeast Veterans Day Parade

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Today people gathered in downtown to watch the Southeast Veterans Day Parade, and celebrate veterans for their military service.

Dozens of bands, organizations with military veterans, and non-profits serving veterans marched in this year’s parade.

Two women shared what they enjoyed the most about this year’s Veterans Day Parade.

“It was a little nippy today, but it was wonderful to see so many people come out to support all the wonderful floats and groups that came out, and we loved the music. The different veterans’ groups that are out there to support veterans is really amazing,” said Linda Osborne, parade spectator.

“The bands were great, the energy, just the support, I’m glad a lot of local people came,” said Morgan Osborne, parade spectator.

One man volunteering at the parade said he was excited to see a great turnout with parade-goers still celebrating veterans, even with the cool and rainy weather.

“It was really good to see in this kind of weather, and we still had these people come out. It was wonderful. It’s very awe-inspiring, and I know the weather kept a lot of people away, but it was worth doing, and I look forward to next year,” said Bob Ponzoni, parade volunteer.

One couple shared that the Veterans Day Parade is an event they look forward to each year. The husband is navy veteran and said he enjoyed participating in the parade, feeling appreciated by the crowd.

“It’s very moving; I have many family members who are or have served in the service. My father, my two brothers, my husband, and we have an active duty son who is in the marine corps.” Leigh Mabee, parade spectator.

“To march, it was wonderful. People were clapping and saluting us, thanking us for our service, it was great,” said Mike Mabee, navy veteran & parade participant.

After the parade, there was a celebration and information fair held at Riverfront Park, that had information for veterans, live music, and food trucks.