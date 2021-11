DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) — Two children were hit by bullet when the vehicle they were in was shot at Thursday night.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. at the Burger King at 1605 US 70 East in Durham County.

The sheriff’s office said the car with the children inside was in the drive-thru of the fast food restaurant when the shooting happened.

The bullet broke the window of the car and hit the two children — ages 2 and 11 — sitting in the back seat.

