Hundreds from around the world compete in the 10th annual Carolina Cup

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The 10th annual Carolina Cup, one of the world’s largest paddle events, wrapped up its 4-day long event today. Competitors took on the rough surf and high tide.

The Carolina Cup organized by the Wrightsville Beach Paddle Club, was held at the Blockade Runner Beach Resort.

The family-friendly event included exhibits, clinics, seminars, product demos, and a races with competitors of all ages and skill-sets.

This year, the Carolina Cup is the only official Association of Paddlesurf Professionals event to take place for the APP world tour, postponing others due to the pandemic.

“This year was kind of our first official connection with the race, so we’re excited, and we’re also excited that we’ve been able to have the race. You know, I know there’s been a lot of challenges this year. Fortunately, because we’ve been doing it so long, we have an awesome infrastructure, great support, great communities. Especially this year, has really rallied behind, you know, getting this race to happen,” said Mark Schmidt, race director.

More than 500 competitors from around the world participated in this year’s Carolina Cup.