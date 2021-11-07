Last day of Cape Fear Fair and Expo draws large crowds

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —Large crowds rushed to get in their last rides and thrills on the last day of the Cape Fear Fair & Expo.

The fair was closed yesterday due to the windy conditions and threat for heavy rain.

Fair manager Skip Watkins said the fair saw a positive response in the number of fairgoers on its last day despite the closure yesterday.

The fair saw a record breaking crowd last weekend with over 10,000 people, and Watkins said this has been a great year for the fair, seeing an increase overall in fairgoer turnout.

“Yesterday’s weather was, you know safety related, we didn’t open. But Friday, because people knew it was coming, we had a great Friday. Today is Sunday, we’re having a great Sunday, the last day of the fair, and it’s just we’re thankful and we’re grateful,” said Skip Watkins, fair manager.

Watkins said around 45,000 people visited this year’s Cape Fear Fair and Expo.