Paws for People hosts its Veterans Day 5k to benefit Paws for Vets program

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local non-profit held its annual Veterans Day 5k today in Greenfield Lake Park.

The race was hosted by Paws for People for its Paws for Vets program. Race participants were able to choose from 3 race options to compete in, a solo 5k, a furry friend 5k teamed up with their dog, and a 1 mile fun run.

Paws for People’s Advancement & Engagement Director Samantha Cleary said nearly 200 people participated in today’s race.

“We have people running on their own, or with their dogs, so they had the option to do either one, and we got a lot of people out here today, so thankfully. It’s been a hard couple years now, you know with COVID, so this is one of our first events we have been able to put on post pandemic. So we’re very excited that people wanted to come out and support our mission,” said Samantha Cleary, Paws for People’s Advancement & Engagement Director.

Proceeds from the race will benefit the Paws 4 Vets Program specializing in placing psychiatric medical alert assistance dogs with veterans and service members who are living with PTSD, TBI, and MST.