WPD investigates deadly shooting in downtown, two suspects charged

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —Sunday, November 7, 2021 around 1:30 a.m. officers heard gunfire in the 0 block of Chesnut Street in Wilmington. Upon arrival, officers discovered that one person had been shot. Officers immediately rendered aid, but 43-year-old Johnny Jermaine Johnson from Leland, succumbed to his injuries. Additional law enforcement units were dispatched and WPD officers were quickly able to locate the two suspects.

At this time, 25-year-old Quajon Canty and 22-year-old Naulege Johnson are in custody. Both are charged with 1st Degree Murder and Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Bond information has not been determined at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call WPD at 910-343-3609 or send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC. The public can also use the Tip 411 app.