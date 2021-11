NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Fair and Expo has wrapped up for yet another year.

The annual event takes place next to the Wilmington International Airport.

Fair Manager Skip Watkins says its first Saturday was a record-breaking day. The fair was closed this past Saturday due to weather. If it had been open, Watkins believes it would have been likely broken every record for attendance.

He says the fair saw about 47,000 attendees this year.