Brunswick County family displaced after early morning fire destroys home, cars

WINNABOW, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County family is picking up the pieces after an early morning fire in Winnabow.

Winnabow Assistant Fire Chief Brandon Price says a call came in around 4:30 a.m. for a vehicle fire in the 600 block of Chester NE Way of the Seabrooke community.

When the sheriff’s office arrived on the scene, they called for more units after finding two vehicles and at least 50 percent of the house in flames.

The house and both of the vehicles are a total loss.

No one was hurt and the American Red Cross is helping the family.

The exact cause of the blaze is under investigation. However, officials believe it started outside with one of the vehicles before spreading to the home.