Christmas tree lighting event coming to Hampstead Kiwanis Park

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — For the first time, Hampstead Kiwanis Park and the Hampstead community will celebrate a Christmas Tree Lighting event on Dec. 3, starting at 6 p.m. Holiday music will begin with a local choir and a soloist at 6:30 p.m.

“Pender County Parks and Recreation is pleased to start a new holiday tradition at the Hampstead Kiwanis Park with an annual Christmas tree lighting event for the Hampstead community,” Zach White, Pender County Parks and Recreation supervisor, said.

- Advertisement -

The new Christmas tree will be decked out in bright LED lights.

“Of course, we can’t light up a Christmas tree without Santa’s help,” said White. “Santa Claus will visit with children. Parents are encouraged to bring their cameras or smartphones for photos with Santa.”

The Pender County Parks and Recreation department will host children’s activities that include cookies and crafts along with a community Christmas carol sing-along.

Admission is free.

The park is located at 586 Sloop Point Loop Road.