Duke Energy trimming trees in Wrightsville Beach to cut down on future power outages

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Although hurricane season officially ends in just 22 days, Duke Energy is making preparations in Wrightsville Beach for a project they hope will mitigate power outages during future storms.

A number of trees around town have power lines running under or directly through the branches.

- Advertisement -

A tree trimming project is expected to begin in a couple weeks to cut back some of the bigger branches in danger of knocking out power.

Town officials say they are working with residents to make sure they complete the work without taking away the look of the area.

“There’s a fine line between how much do you cut, and how much should you cut,” Town Manager Tim Owens said. “We just want to make sure it’s done smartly. That we still keep up a good appearance as far as the trees go.”

Owens says the trimming was last done in 2015, and will need to be completed again in another 5 to 6 years.