Freeman Park, portion of north end of Carolina Beach closed due to tidal flooding

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A portion of the north end of Carolina Beach will remain closed Monday due to the ongoing tidal flooding and rough beach conditions.

The town posted online Monday morning saying Freeman Park is closed until further notice.

- Advertisement -

Already had to move the car twice from land that went from dry to covered in 5 minutes. Crazy how fast the water rises. pic.twitter.com/c4K5Vt2wDr — Matthew Huddleston (@MatthewHWx) November 8, 2021

Also, access to Canal Drive and Carolina Beach Ave. North will be blocked to all traffic except property owners. Affected road will reopen to traffic based on the conditions as they are assessed throughout the day, according to the town.

King tides and a coastal storm led to high water levels over the weekend. The National Weather Service office in Wilmington reported Wrightsville Beach saw the highest non-tropical water level on record.

Minor coastal flooding will continue during high tides through Tuesday morning.