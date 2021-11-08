ILM to offer nonstop flights to Newark, New Jersey next year

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington International Airport will now offer nonstop flights to Newark, New Jersey.

United Airlines will begin a new nonstop service between Wilmington International

Airport (ILM) and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), starting February 11, 2022.

- Advertisement -

The nonstop flights are already loaded in United’s system and interested travelers may book their flight now on United Airlines’ website. The nonstop flights will operate twice daily on the CRJ-550. United’s CRJ-550 is the world’s first 50-seat regional aircraft designed to offer first-class seats and amenities.

“Our community has long desired nonstop service to Newark for many years and we are thankful that United has chosen to provide this service,” said Gary Broughton, Interim Airport Director. “The New York area is a top market for ILM, inbound and outbound, and we look forward to seeing strong community support for this new route.”