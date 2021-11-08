New Hanover County Fire Rescue’s annual Fill the Boot fundraiser happening this week

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Fire Rescue (NHCFR) will continue its long tradition of support for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) as they kick off the annual Fill the Boot fundraising campaign on Wednesday.

The event helps raise funds to help transform the lives of kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases.

- Advertisement -

Continuing a 67-year tradition of giving strength to the MDA community, firefighters from NHCFR will hit the streets with boots in hand asking pedestrians, motorists, customers and other passersby to make a donation. Money will help meet the need for MDA’s Frontline COVID-19 Emergency Fund to continue services for local families living with neuromuscular diseases.

Firefighters will be at the following intersections from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on November 10-12, depending on calls:

Kerr Avenue and Castle Hayne Road

Highway 421 and the Isabella Holmes Bridge

Castle Hayne Road and Holly Shelter Road

Market Street and Porters Neck Road

Market Street and Gordon Road

Murrayville Road and North College Road

South College Road and Carolina Beach Road

Carolina Beach Road and Halyburton Memorial Parkway

“This fundraiser is an important way for our team to continue giving back and serving the community,” said NHCFR Chief Donnie Hall. “I encourage everyone in the community to have a little extra cash on hand when you’re traveling this week, and make a point to donate it for this worthy cause.”

Firefighters will be taking COVID-19 precautions with protective gear and distancing measures to ensure the health and safety of our firefighters and the public as donations are collected.

“New Hanover County Fire Rescue displays an unwavering support for MDA year after year, raising critical funds and awareness to help our families get the care they need,” says Erin Randall, MDA’s Regional Director of Fire Fighter Partnerships. “We are so thankful for their continued commitment to cure neuromuscular disease and for their willingness to protect everyone on the frontlines in our community.”