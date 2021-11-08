NHRMC plans events to provide COVID-19 vaccines to young children

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover Regional Medical Center, now part of Novant Health, has scheduled two events to provide Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 5-11.

Novant Health and New Hanover Regional Medical Center (NHRMC) are offering the vaccines following authorization by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

When: First doses will be scheduled by appointment only on Saturday, Nov. 13, and Saturday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Who: You do not have to be a patient at NHRMC or Novant Health to schedule an appointment at the special events.

How to schedule: Visit NHRMC.org/COVID or call 910-662-2020 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays.

Where: Betty H. Cameron Women’s and Children’s Hospital, 2131 S. 17th St., Wilmington

The events will be within the Nunnelee Pediatric Specialty Clinics office, which has its own entrance in front of the women’s and children’s hospital. If using GPS/phone directions, make sure you are headed to the South 17th Street campus of NHRMC, and not the Nunnelee clinic off Eastwood Road in Autumn Hall.

Additional information:

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for children 5 through 11 years of age is administered as a two-dose primary series, three weeks apart, but is a lower dose (10 micrograms) and a different formulation than that used for individuals 12 years of age and older (30 micrograms). Prior to the authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID -19 vaccine to include children 5 through 11 years of age, the vaccine was authorized for people ages 12 and older.

To date, Novant Health has administered over 35,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to young adults ages 12 to 17, with nearly 17,000 of those patients now fully vaccinated with two doses. Overall, the health care system has administered over 570,000 doses of all vaccine, with more than 285,000 fully vaccinated.

Top questions:

Will children ages 5 to 11 receive the same vaccine as those 12 and up?

No. Those in the 5-to-11 age group will receive a vaccine that is one-third of the dose given to those ages 12 and up.

Is this a two-dose series?

Yes. All children ages 5 to 11 must receive two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, three weeks apart.

Will Novant Health have enough vaccine for my child to have the second dose? Will this appointment be scheduled automatically?

Yes. The second dose appointment will be scheduled on-site during the first dose appointment.

Will legal guardians need to provide proof of age to verify eligibility?

No. Parents will be asked to attest their child’s age.

Will patients 5 to 11-years-old need a parent or guardian with them? Do they need parental consent to receive the vaccine?

Yes. North Carolina passed a new law that requires written or electronic consent from a parent/guardian for a minor to receive a vaccine that has been granted an emergency use authorization and is not fully approved by the FDA. This includes the Pfizer COVID-vaccine. Parents/guardians will be able to complete this step on-site at the event. Minors who are 16 or 17 can give their own consent for the vaccine, and written parental consent is not required because the Pfizer vaccine is fully FDA approved for those age 16 and older.

Is the vaccine free for all ages?

Yes. All COVID-19 vaccines are free for every individual, including those who do not have insurance.