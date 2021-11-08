North Carolina woman killed trying to help crash victims

DURHAM, NC (AP) — A North Carolina woman was killed after she was hit by an SUV while trying to help people trapped in their car after a crash, police said.

Jasmine Harbison, 29, was killed on a Durham street shortly after 2:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Durham Police Department ad reported by news outlets. According to police, Harbison and her boyfriend had stopped to help the occupants of one vehicle who were trapped inside after it collided with another vehicle, police said.

Police said Harbison was standing beside the first vehicle, which had overturned, when another SUV struck her. She died at the scene, according to officials.

Alcohol and speed were factors in the first collision, police said, but that alcohol was not believed to have been involved in the fatal crash.