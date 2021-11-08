Pajama Jams helping kids in the community one pair at a time

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — ‘PJs for the Holidays’ kicks off today hoping to bring thousands of pairs of pajamas to children in the Cape Fear for the holidays.

This is the 13th annual holiday drive and the first in the city of Wilmington for Pajama Jams for Youth, Inc.. Over the past several years more than 15,000 pairs of pajamas have been distributed.

Founder Erika Tucker says “It is hard to believe there are children in these communities who don’t have warm, clean pajamas to wear to bed each night. In fact,

there are many local children living with their families below the poverty level, in

desperate need of food, clothing and shelter. It is with these children in mind that we

founded Pajama Jams.”

You can donate PJs for boys and girls sizes 5T to Adult X-Large at Longwave Yoga, Boombalattis Ice Cream, and Donut Inn in Wilmington.

You can also take a pajama pledge to donate at least 10 pairs of new pajamas.

For more information on how to donate and where the PJs will be distributed click here.