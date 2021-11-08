Riegelwood man identified as victim in River Rd. homicide

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating after receiving a call in reference to an overdose and discovering a man had been shot on Friday.

Officers responded to the 4200 block of River Road in reference to an overdose. When they arrived, they found 30-year-old Shelton Dwayne Long of Riegelwood had been shot. Long died at the scene.

The WPD Criminal Investigation Division is investigating. WPD said this was an isolated incident and the public is not at risk.

If you have any information please call WPD at 910-343-3609. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC. You can also use the Tip 411 app.