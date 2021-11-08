South Carolina School Boards Association leaves national group over Biden letter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina School Boards Association voted Friday to withdraw from the National School Boards Association, heeding a call from nearly three dozen state lawmakers, including Rep. Russell Fry of Horry County.

The move, which is effective immediately, comes after the NSBA wrote a letter to President Joe Biden on Sept. 29 expressing concerns about the safety of school board members and educators following reports of threats and attacks from those opposing COVID-19 policies in schools.

“Over the past few weeks, SCSBA leadership has carefully monitored NSBA’s actions, advocating and watching for a clear path forward and affirmative steps to address the damage done in relation to NSBA’s September 29 letter to President Joe Biden,” the SCSBA said in a letter to its membership.

In the letter, the SCSBA reassured its members that the move will not affect state-level services and training for school board members that focus on local control and decision-making.

