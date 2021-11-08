State OKs temporary modified air permit after Ecolab Inc. reports equipment delay

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) has issued a permit modification for the Ecolab, Inc. facility at the Port of Wilmington.

Due to apparent supply chain issues, NCDEQ reports the facility has been unable to secure the equipment required under its existing air permit issued on September 29, 2021. To avoid further congestion at the port, DAQ has granted a time-limited modification to allow an alternate operating scenario using temporary stacks and fans with the daily methyl bromide emission limit set at less than 50 percent of the current permit.

- Advertisement -

Modeling of the alternate operating scenario indicates the facility will be able to comply with the existing permit limits as well as the Acceptable Ambient Level (AAL) for methyl bromide in the state’s air toxics rule.

Ecolab, Inc. is required to comply with all operational limits, monitoring protocols, recordkeeping requirements and reporting requirements in its existing permit. The temporary operating scenario expires in six months. The permit modification also requires testing within 45 days of permanent equipment start up instead of 90 days.

As of November 1, 2020, Rule 15A NCAC 02D .0546 established emission control requirements for log fumigation operations and amendment to the state air toxics rule added methyl bromide and established AALs.

The permit and other related documents can be found here.