Voluntary restrictions continue as repairs for ‘significant’ water line leak will take weeks

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — All CFPUA customers remain under a voluntary water conservation advisory as work continues to repair a significant leak in a Lower Cape Fear Water and Sewer Authority (LCFWASA) raw water line.

As of Monday afternoon, CFPUA is currently able to meet demands for drinking water with the limited amount of raw water being received from LCFWASA and from its own raw water transmission main, which is unaffected by the leak. In addition, CFPUA crews have been working to keep water tanks and other storage in the system as full as possible and water system interconnections and emergency wells are ready for use, if needed.

If emergency wells are used, some customers may notice a different taste or smell or cloudiness in their tap water. CFPUA says this is not a safety or health issue and that the water remains safe for drinking and other uses.

A leak in the 48-inch raw water transmission line was identified Friday, November 5, after crews from Brunswick County investigated the cause of water pressure and flow changes in a LCFWSA raw water transmission main leading from the Kings Bluff Pump Station. This section of the line provides raw Cape Fear River water for treatment to CFPUA and Pender County, which are customers of LCFWSA. An estimated 30 to 35 million gallons per day of raw water from the Cape Fear River is escaping the pipeline from the leak. This section of the line provides raw Cape Fear River water for treatment to CFPUA and Pender County, which along with Brunswick are customers of LCFWASA. CFPUA and Pender County are continuing to receive reduced amounts of raw water from the line. CFPUA has so far been able to meet customers’ drinking water demands. To ensure this continues and that sufficient water is available for all customers and for emergency use such as firefighting, CFPUA on Friday placed all customers under a voluntary water advisory, which continues to be in effect. Crews from CFPUA, Brunswick, and Pender were on-site over the weekend to assess the situation and formulate repair plans. Brunswick County’s emergency contractor also took steps to stabilize the pipe in the area of the leak.

Staff from CFPUA, Brunswick, Pender, and LCFWASA agreed on a plan to repair the leak. Final repair is expected to take a number of weeks. Most of this time will be spent constructing roads, laydown yards, and other infrastructure required to operate heavy equipment and store materials in the remote, swampy location. Materials needed to complete repairs also will be acquired during this time. Once the infrastructure is in place and materials are on hand, crews will:

Install a temporary bypass around the leak to restore flow. Once this is in place, it may be possible to lift water conservation measures, depending on conditions.

Permanently repair the leak.

Remove the bypass.

Voluntary water conservation measures remain in place: Until otherwise notified, all CFPUA customers are under a voluntary water conservation advisory. This is necessary to implement additional mandatory water use rules to protect the public health, safety, and welfare through the provision of adequate water for essential water use.

Ensuring that water supply continues to be sufficient to meet demands while these repairs are completed – and avoiding mandatory restrictions – depends in large part on all customers taking simple steps to ensure they are mindful about their water use, including:

Abiding by the following irrigation schedule:Voluntary-conservation