Wrightsville Beach Farmers’ Market canceled due to high winds

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Strong winds will keep the weekly farmers’ market from happening in Wrightsville Beach today.

Also, town officials says high surf conditions and coastal flooding remains in the forecast again so make sure you use caution when when traveling through low lying areas particularly North Lumina Avenue between Oceanic and Charlotte Streets between 7:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

You are asked to use alternate routes when traveling in this area. Do not try to drive through flooded areas.