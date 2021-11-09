Boil water advisory issued for portion of Burgaw

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Burgaw has issued a Boil Water Advisory after reporting a leak in a water main on the north side of the town.

In a release sent to WWAY on Tuesday afternoon, the town says the Public Works Department identified a leak on a 12″ water main located at the intersection of N Dickerson Street and W Drane Street.

Water outages are expected for customers on the north side of Burgaw while crews make the necessary repairs. Any areas with significantly reduced or no water pressure are advised to boil water once it is restored.

The Town of Burgaw Facebook page and website will be updated once any advisories are lifted.