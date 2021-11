BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A 20-year-old man from Southport faces nearly 20 sex crime charges involving a child.

Dylan Rarick is charged with 15 counts of statutory sex offense of a child and three counts of statutory rape of a child.

He was arrested on Monday.

According to arrest warrants, the crimes happened between October 10 and November 8.

Rarick is in the Brunswick County jail under no bond.