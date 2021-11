DELCO, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is planning to add a satellite station in Delco to more effectively serve residents in the eastern part of the county.

The new station will be at the site of the former Acme-Delco Middle School, taking up the back portion of the campus.

An exact completion date hasn’t been set, but when finished, the building will be a fully functioning sheriff’s office open Monday through Friday.