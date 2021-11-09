‘Help protect me’: Classmates secretly recorded video of NC student who is transgender

CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC (WSOC) — Classmates reportedly secretly recorded video of a student who is transgender in a boy’s restroom at a high school in Cleveland County and posted it to social media.

“I was floored,” Clay Sentell told WSOC.

The 16-year-old student said friends saw the videos posted on Snapchat. One video showed Sentell washing his hands. The male students who recorded the videos also showed the junior wearing high heels while in the bathroom.

“I felt like my privacy was invaded. I was terrified,” Sentell told reporter Ken Lemon.

Sentell started to wear heels this year. He identifies as transgender and shared his preferred pronouns as he/him.

“It’s just who I am. It’s how I express myself,” Sentell said.

Sentell said he asked to use the ladies restroom at Burns High School, but instead reached an agreement with the school to use a seldom-used bathroom.

