HPU Poll: Presidential approval at 34%, governor approval at 43% in North Carolina

HIGH POINT, NC (WWAY) — In a new High Point University Poll, North Carolinians gave President Joe Biden a job approval rating of 34%. A little more than one-half (55%) of North Carolina residents said they disapprove of the job President Biden is doing.

These same respondents gave Gov. Roy Cooper a job approval rating of 43%, while 38% said they disapprove and 19% did not offer an opinion either way.

Nearly two-thirds (64%) of North Carolinians said the country is off on the wrong track. Approximately one-quarter (25%) of those same residents said the country is headed in the right direction.

On specific issues, North Carolinians expressed some differing opinions about Gov. Cooper’s performance. Of the issues surveyed, the highest percentage of respondents (46%) approved of his handling of COVID-19, while the lowest percentage of North Carolinians approved of the governor’s handling of the state budget (32%). Concerning other issues, 38% approved of the governor’s handling of health care. A similar 38% approved of his handling of the North Carolina economy, and 39% approved of his handling of the issue of education.

“The most recent HPU Poll asked North Carolinians to rate Governor Cooper on his handling of several issues,” said Brian McDonald, associate director of the HPU Poll and adjunct graduate school instructor. “Respondents to our survey were more or less split on Cooper’s handling of COVID-19, health care and education, with slightly more disapproving on his handling of the North Carolina economy and the state budget.”

The most recent HPU Poll was fielded by live interviewers at the High Point University Survey Research Center calling on Oct. 22 through Nov. 4, 2021, and an online survey was fielded at the same time. The responses from a sample of all North Carolina counties came from 968 adults interviewed online (808 respondents) as well as landline or cellular telephones (160 respondents). The Survey Research Center contracted with dynata, formerly Research Now SSI: https://www.dynata.com/ to acquire these samples, and fielded the online survey using the SRC’s Qualtrics platform. This is a combined sample of live phone interviews and online interviews. The online sampling is from a panel of respondents, so their participation does not adhere to usual assumptions associated with random selection. Therefore, it is not appropriate to assign a classic margin of sampling error for the results. In this case, the SRC provides a credibility interval of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points to account for a traditional 95% confidence interval for the estimates (plus or minus 3.1 percentage points) and a design effect of 1.1 (based on the weighting). The data is weighted toward population estimates for age, gender, race/ethnicity, and education based on U.S. Census numbers for North Carolina. Factors such as question wording and other methodological choices in conducting survey research can introduce additional errors into the findings of opinion polls. Details from this survey are available here.