New Hanover County Board of Education delays decision on mask mandate

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Board of Education voted Tuesday night to delay making any changes to the in-school mask mandate until the Department of Health and Human Services discusses the county-wide mandate on Friday.

The board is required by the state to reconsider the mandate once per month. When the discussion began, board member Pete Wildeboer motioned to lift the mandate, contingent on DHHS lifting the county-wide mandate.

Board member Judy Justice made an amendment to that motion, asking that the board reconvene following the DHHS meeting, with health experts on-hand to answer questions.

Wildeboer and vice-chair Nelson Beaulieu voted against Justice’s amendment. Beaulieu expressed a desire to end the mandate immediately for students who are eligible for vaccinations.

The amendment passed 5-2, and the overall motion passed 6-1, with Beaulieu casting the dissenting vote.

The board will meet on Monday to consider lifting the mask mandate for all students, teachers, and staff. After Beaulieu brought up security concerns, it was decided the meeting will be held virtually.

A large group of parents and community members spoke out at the meeting, asking the board to let families make the choice for their own children.

