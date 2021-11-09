St. James woodworkers to donate handcrafted gifts to Brunswick County Toys for Tots

ST. JAMES, NC (WWAY) — A special group of Santa’s elves have been working hard for the past several weeks working on a unique project for children in the Cape Fear.

Gary Mlynek is the “lead elf” with the St. James Woodworkers a group that started in 2019 and now has more than 60 members.

Last year, the group created more than 100 toys for the Brunswick County Toys for Tots program.

“This year, we are doing over 200 toys,” Mlynek said. “We got cars, trucks, puzzles, color matching games, lots of different things.”

On Tuesday, Nov. 16, the group will present all the toys they have created to the Brunswick County Toys for Tots for distribution at 2820 Harborside Way, St. James.

If you want to learn more about the program email Gary Mlynek at garymlynek@gmail.com.