Tips on how to safely and efficiently heat your home

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Temperatures are going down in the Cape Fear and that means thermostats are going up.

People are beginning to ditch the air conditioning and switch to heat, meaning that familiar burning smell is likely making a return in your home.

Britney Melvin, Community Risk Reduction Coordinator for New Hanover County Fire, said that smell is normal but there is something you should keep an eye out for when turning on the heat for the first time.

“The fact that you start seeing smoke. You know and it’s visible in the home, now that’s a concern. That’s when you call 911 and get that checked out,” Melvin said.

Melvin said to make sure your fireplaces have been inspected before lighting your first fire. When you do turn on the fireplace or portable heaters, make sure there’s some distance between you and the heat.

“You want to make sure that you’re still three feet from it or you’re keeping blankets and newspapers and things like that away from it as well,” Melvin said.

It’s not recommended that you sleep with portable heaters on, but Melvin said if you are going to do that make sure you have one that has an automatic shut-off if it tips over or even get one with a timer.

Before you make the switch from A/C to heat, it’s recommended you get your system inspected seasonally to make sure everything is working correctly.

David James with James and Son Heating and Cooling said his number one piece of advice before your turn the heat on is to make sure you’re changing your air filters regularly.

“The biggest thing you can do is change your filter every 30 days. Not use a heavy pleated filter, those are very restrictive and can cause some other problems but a good, middle-of-the-road, lightweight filter and have your system inspected at least annually,” James said.

A dirty air filter can also impact your energy cost. Jeff Brooks, a spokesman with Duke Energy, said another way to save money is to make sure you’re keeping the heat in your home. He said a good Saturday project is to make sure all the doors and windows to the outside of your home are properly sealed and be mindful of where your thermostat is set.

“Setting your thermostat to the lowest comfortable setting,” Brooks said. “Now that individual, that’s something you have to decide but every degree you lower it means you’re going to save more on your energy.”

Some other ways to save money and still keep your house warm is to raise the blinds on the sunny side of your house so the sun can heat it up, but make sure to close them when the sun goes down to keep the heat on the inside.