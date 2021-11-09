Two New Hanover County stores fined for excessive price-scanner errors, state says

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division says it has collected fines from two stores in New Hanover County because of excessive price-scanner errors.

“Our Standards Division inspectors work to protect consumers by comparing the price on the shelf and the price at the register to be sure they match,” Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said. “Stores have a responsibility to make sure their pricing is accurate, and most stores pass inspection. Ones with errors face fines until they come into compliance.”

- Advertisement -

The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices that ring up at the register. If a store has more than a 2-percent error rate on overcharges, inspectors discuss the findings with the store manager and conduct a more intensive follow-up inspection later. Undercharges are also reported, but do not count against a store.

In Carolina Beach, the Dollar General on Lake Park Blvd. has paid $1,890 in fines. An initial inspection in June found a 14-percent error rate based on seven overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in July found a 5-percent error rate based on 15 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A third inspection in September found a 6-percent error rate based on 18 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store will be re-inspected.

Walmart located on Sigmon Road has paid $1,110 in fines. An initial inspection in May found a 3-percent error rate based on three overcharges in a 100-item lot. A follow-up inspection in June found a 4.33-percent error rate based on 13 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A third inspection in August found a 7-percent error rate based on 21 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store will be re-inspected.

Consumers who would like to file a complaint about scanner errors they encounter can call the Standards Division at (919) 707-3225.

Penalties are assessed if a store fails a follow-up inspection. In addition to the penalties paid, the store will be subject to re-inspection every 60 days from the last inspection until it meets the 2-percent-or-less error rate. Additional penalties may be assessed if a store fails a re-inspection.